Republican candidate (CA-52) Jim DeBello explains why he believes AB 5 is ‘bad legislation’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, ride-sharing giant Lyft was ready to suspend its service in California due to the “gig-worker” legislation authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

AB 5 requires many companies to reclassify independent contractors as employees. But, many people working as independent contractors don’t want to become employees.

Lyft’s announcement to suspend all services in California brought national attention to the issue.

Republican candidate for the 52nd Congressional district, Jim DeBello, co-invented the mobile check deposit technology that has been used by millions of consumers along with a variety of other things during his career as a technology entrepreneur.

He joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his experience hiring employees and independent contractors and why he believes AB 5 is “bad legislation.”

AB 5 was co-authored by San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria.