Republican Candidate for the 77th Assembly District June Cutter shares priorities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June Cutter is a candidate running for State Assembly 77th District against incumbent Brian Maienschein.

Maienschein has held the seat for years, a seat he won as a Republican before re-registering as a Democrat the following year.

Attorney and Businesswoman Cutter joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about her campaign.

For more info: www.junecutter.com