Republican Congressman Darrell Issa appointed to chief foreign affairs subcommittees

WASHINGTON (KUSI) – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) was just appointed to the Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights and International Developments, International Organizations and Global Corporate Social Impact Subcommittees.

That Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations oversees human rights practices and activities of the United Nations in the region of sub-Saharan Africa.

The Subcommittee on International Development, International Organizations and Global Corporate Social Impact has the power to promote environmental, ethical business practices and issues related to corporate social impact.

The Foreign Affairs Committee legislates and oversees American foreign policy, which includes foreign assistance, war powers, treaties, arms controls and other global challenges.

Congressman Issa hopes to continue pushing for peace in the Middle East and overseeing the activities of government agencies implementing U.S. foreign policy.

Congressman Issa has worked at the House of Foreign Affairs Committee for five terms.

Rep. Darrell Issa, 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI to discuss his return to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.