Republican Darrell Issa defeats Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in race for CA-50





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The hard fought race for the 50th Congressional race is over. Republican Darrell Issa will be the first person to represent the district since Rep. Duncan D. Hunter resigned.

Over the weekend, Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar conceded the race after it was called by the Associated Press. He noted that he spoke with Issa and congratulated him on the successful campaign.

Congressman Issa joined KUSI News to discuss his return to Washington D.C.

The @AP just called our race. I spoke with and congratulated @DarrellIssa on a hard-fought campaign. I pledge to continue working in service of the district I love.#CA50 is a better place because of our supporters. Thank you, our people-led movement continues. pic.twitter.com/8oGoyxYrLi — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) November 8, 2020