Republican June Cutter launches campaign for newly drawn Assembly District 76

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June Cutter has launched her campaign for the California State Assembly seat in the newly drawn District 76.

Cutter has been an attorney for nearly two decades, previously served as the PTA president for her children’s’ elementary school, and is now serving as President of the California Women’s Leadership Association.

Cutter joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the reason behind her run.