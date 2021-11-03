Republican Laura Lothian gains most votes for La Mesa City Council seat, traditionally Democrat seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Laura Lothian, who is a Republican, won the most votes against five other candidates Tuesday vying for an empty seat on La Mesa’s City Council, a seat previously held by Democrats, reports showed.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Rescue California, wrote on Twitter in response to the election results that San Diego Democrats had lost a safe Democrat seat due to SANDAG’s mileage tax proposal.

“In 4 months, Dems have lost Carlsbad AND La Mesa over this issue. Which city shall we target next?” DeMaio asked.

WOW – San Diego Democrats just lost a safe Dem seat all because of their crazy Mileage Tax proposal! In 4 months, Dems have lost Carlsbad AND La Mesa over this issue. Which city shall we target next?https://t.co/GBV72K36yA — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) November 3, 2021

The previous occupant, Akilah Weber, left the seat vacant after resigning on April 13 when she won a special election to represent the 79th Assembly District.

Before that, Akilah Weber’s mother, Shirley Weber, vacated the same seat when she was promoted to Secretary of State in December 2020.

Lothian gained more votes than candidates Mejgan Afshan, Kathleen Brand, Patricia N. Dillard, Laura Lothian, Michelle Louden and Jim Stieringer.

The term ends in November 2022.