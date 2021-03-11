Marco Contreras says California has become ‘an anti-business state’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recently vacated seat for California 79th State Assembly District will be filled following a special election in June and Marco Contreras is hoping to gain the seat.

He strongly feels that his skills learned from being a small businessman transfers over to politics.

The only Republican in the race, Contreras was born in San Diego, grew up in Tijuana, and attended Marian Catholic High School in San Diego, having to cross the border frequently for school.

Graduating from University of San Diego with a degree in Economics, he is the first in his family to graduate from college.

Among Contreras’s key goals are: save the American dream, reopen California safely using science, keep communities safe, improve public schools, and create a financially sound government.

Contreras joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to let viewers get to know him better before the special election.

Learn more about his run here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6OwLutogaY