Republican Nathan Hochman launches campaign for California attorney general

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is set to hold its election for attorney general on Nov. 8, but the primary is just months away, slated for June 7.

Hopeful candidates have until March 11 to file, and multiple candidates have already thrown their hat into the ring.

Republican Nathan Hochman is one of those candidates.

The California attorney general is elected to a four-year term, with a maximum of two terms.

On March 24, 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Rob Bonta as attorney general to succeed Xavier Becerra.

Hochman himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his campaign.