Republican National Convention recaps night two of RNC

(KUSI) – The second day of the Republican National Convention took a positive tone, with an emphasis on Americans who say they have benefited from President Donald Trump’s policies.

Trump sought to leverage the full weight of the presidency behind his reelection effort, blending official acts and campaigning.

The convention aired a video featuring Trump signing a pardon for Jon Ponder, an ex-convict who now runs an acclaimed prisoner reentry program.

Later, Trump presided over a naturalization ceremony for new Americans. The use of the White House as backdrop continued when First Lady Melania Trump capped off the evening with a speech from the newly renovated Rose Garden.

Author and KUSI political contributor, Tom Del Beccaro, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss night two of the RNC and mentioned that the list of Republicans for Joe Biden continues to grow, and even advertise during the RNC.