Republican Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez announces campaign for CA-49

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Current Oceanside City Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez has officially announced his campaign for Congress in California’s 49th District.

Rodriguez will likely campaign against incumbent Democrat, Rep. Mike Levin.

Rodriguez is a combat Marine, businessman, and father of 7 children.

California’s 49th Congressional district covers the north coastal areas of San Diego County into portions of southern Orange County, including Camp Pendleton.

Rodriguez released a video announcing his campaign where he says, “the American Dream isn’t handed to anyone, you have to fight for it – no excuses.”

Rodriguez joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to explain why he is running, and how he plans to help the district if elected.

The official press release from Christopher Rodriguez for Congress is below:

The campaign’s launch video, No Excuses, features Christopher’s story and fight for the American Dream. Click here to watch the video.

Rodriguez, a Republican, says his campaign will focus on winning back the 49th district from liberal Mike Levin and exposing the hypocrisy of the one-party rule of the Democrats who claimed they would govern from the center but have instead pushed for bad ideas like the Green New Deal, defunding the police and massive socialist spending policies that have already started an inflationary crisis.

“We have been lied to by Mike Levin. This guy said he was going to be a moderate, problem-solver in Washington. What has he been in reality? Mike Levin is one of the most reliable votes for Nancy Pelosi and AOC’s socialism in Congress,” Rodriguez said. “He’s simply a fraud. He wants us to believe he’s bipartisan but all he has done is obey Nancy Pelosi. I’m running for office because I know this district doesn’t want a spineless wimp in Congress,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez’s story is about overcoming multiple hardships from gang life to young fatherhood to multiple combat missions in Baghdad and Fallujah. He built a successful business and rose to become one of the top Hispanic Realtors in the Nation. His story is the true American dream.

Read more about Christopher’s bio here. More information can be found on the newly launched campaign website, rodriguezforcongress.us