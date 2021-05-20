Republican Party of San Diego County addresses controversial curriculum in schools





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the public found out about a gender identity curriculum for 6 and 7 year olds at La Jolla Country Day School, many parents became concerned about what other San Diego schools are teaching.

The Republican Party of San Diego is launching a new project called the San Diego School Leadership Campaign.

Chairwoman for the Republican Party of San Diego County, Paula Whitsell, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss what the campaign’s plan is.

For instance, the group plans to change school curriculum by electing new Republican school board members for every single open seat, among other techniques.