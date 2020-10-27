Republican State Assembly candidate June Cutter continues campaign to ‘Take Back District 77’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican candidate for the California State Assembly District 77, June Cutter, is campaigning to replace now Democrat Assemblyman Brian Maienschein. Maienschein ran as a Republican, then switched parties after getting elected.

Cutter says she is running “to be a real voice for our community and for California’s middle class.”

Cutter is highly involved in her children’s elementary school, where she served as President of the parent-teacher organization from 2018 to 2020.

June Cutter discussed her campaign and outlined the policies she hopes to bring to Sacramento if elected next week.

For more information on June Cutter’s campaign visit: www.junecutter.com