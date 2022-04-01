Republican State Sen. Brian Jones slams Democrats for opposing gas tax suspension





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Gas prices are surging across the country, specifically here in California.

The average price of a gallon of gas recently crossed $6 in San Diego County, something many people never thought they would hear in their life.

But Democrats across the country don’t seem too concerned. Those in the highest levels of President Biden’s administration, even President Biden himself, say the cure to high gas prices is to simply buy an electric car.

Just yesterday, President Biden told America “a typical driver will save about $80 a month from not having to pay gas at the pump” if they buy an electric car.

But obviously, most families can’t simply go out and buy a $50,000 electric car. And here in California, people are spending a lot more than $80 a month on gasoline.

High gas prices hurt America’s lower class the hardest, the very people Democrats claim to care about each election year.

Here in California, Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley introduced a bill that would immediately suspend the state gas tax for one year, but Assembly Demcorats voted it down not once, but twice.

Four of San Diego’s Democrat Assemblymembers; Dr. Akilah Weber, Brian Maienschein, Chris Ward and Tasha Horvath-Boerner, all voted against the suspension both times.

Instead, California Democrats are in support of Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to provide $400 rebates via debit card to California’s vehicle owners. The problem is, those cards won’t arrive until July, if everything goes smoothly.

Republican State Senator Brian Jones, has been critical of the Democrats refusal to suspend the gas tax, and pointed out some of the problems with their rebate plan on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Jones explained waiting until July won’t help the people who need the relief most, while Kiley’s bill to suspend the gas tax can happen the same day it’s approved by the legislature and signed into law.

Jones isn’t opposed to the rebate plan, and even suggested doing that in addition to suspending the gas tax.

If Democrats change their tune and pass the Republican gas tax suspension bill, Californians will see the price of gasoline drop by .51 cents instantly.