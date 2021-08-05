Republicans aim at GOP base in 1st California recall debate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four Republican candidates skirmished in their first debate as they head toward California’s Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The two best-known candidates — Caitlyn Jenner and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — weren’t participating.

The four candidates — U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, John Cox, Kevin Kiley and Kevin Faulconer — kept much of their criticism focused on Newsom while attempting to distinguish themselves from their rivals.

The televised debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Orange County, California, represented a chance for the candidates to connect with voters statewide.