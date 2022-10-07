Republicans unveil ‘The California Promise’ plan to address top issues for voters





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Midterms are fast approaching and many are not pleased with recent actions by the ruling Democratic party in the state of California.

Recently, California Republicans unveiled The California Promise, a solutions-oriented package designed to address key top-of-mind issues facing California. Included are key solutions for each category, and today’s news release with additional particulars.

CA GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss what the Republican party has to offer voters for the next two years.