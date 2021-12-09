Republicans warn Democrats have votes to pass SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is set to vote on their $163 BILLION Regional Transportation Plan Friday (tomorrow).
The plan is designed to build public transit projects throughout the county, with more emphasis on certain areas compared to others. But, San Diegans and many SANDAG Board members themselves are outraged about all of the new taxes included in the proposal.
To date, the only SANDAG Board member willing to come on KUSI News and support the plan publicly is the unelected Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Ikhrata. No other alleged supporters are willing to put their face on TV in support of raising taxes on San Diegans. Furthermore, SANDAG’s voting system gives more weight to the cities with larger populations, meaning the cities of San Diego and Chula Vista together hold 50% of the vote.
Both San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas are expected to be in favor of the plan. Neither of which have accepted offers to detail their support to the public on KUSI News.
Opponents, all of the elected Republicans, are not hesitating to voice their opposition.
County Supervisor Jim Desmond, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells have led the fight in opposition to the plan, but due to the weighted voting system SANDAG uses, it has been an uphill battle.
KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke to all three Thursday on Good Morning San Diego, as they detailed why they expect the controversial Regional Transportation Plan to pass.
RELATED STORY: Mark My Words; Supervisor Jim Desmond details opposition to SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan
