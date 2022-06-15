Rescue crews look for drowned teen in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Coast Guard joined lifeguards in searching for a teenage boy who might have drowned in Mission Beach, emergency responders said Wednesday.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at Mission Beach with more details on recovery efforts.

Recovery efforts continued as of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a boy in his teens who submerged and did not resurface, according to the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department.

At around 3:30 p.m., a lifeguard radioed for backup after spotting a swimmer who appeared to be in distress among a group in an areas near Jersey Court. Two unidentified teenagers were rescued, while the male victim did not surface, according to Monica Munoz, the communications manager for SDFD. The department dispatched a helicopter and other water vessels to aid in the search for the missing boy.

After more than an hour of searching, the incident was deemed a recovery effort, Munoz said.

At around 7:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard deployed services — including a helicopter and cutter — to look for the victim.

“The recovery effort will continue until the sun goes down Tuesday,” Munoz said. “Lifeguards will reconvene Wednesday morning.”