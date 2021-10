Rescue dogs from Baja California ready for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society is encouraging residents to adopt, as October marks #AdoptAShelterDogMonth.

A handful of dogs transferred from Baja California to Oceanside are in need of a forever home. Director of Public Relations, Nina Thompson discussed how San Diegans how to take home a furry friend.

For more information, please visit: sdhumane.org