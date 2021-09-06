Rescue House to hold The Great Catsby fundraising event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rescue House is gearing up for its 12th Annual A Cause for Paws later this month.

The non-profit will hold The Great Catsby fundraising event on Sept. 25th at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. The net proceeds will go to benefit the cats at the Rescue House.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit www.rescuehouse.org.

Lead Volunteer Trace Cimins at Rescue House spoke to KUSI’s Mark Mathis about the upcoming event.