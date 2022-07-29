Rescued Beagles now available for adoption at the Helen Woodward Animal Center

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – 43 beagles were dropped off at the Helen Woodward Center after a huge rescue and they are now looking for foster families.

In total, 4,000 Beagles were rescued from the Virginia testing facility, and are now being sheltered at dozens of animal centers across the country. Helen Woodward is one of only two animal centers on the west coast that took these dogs in.

Jessica Gercke and Monica Petruzzelli brought one of these rescued Beagles, Thatcher, to the KUSI News studio to introduce him to San Diego.

Monica is currently fostering Thatcher, until someone adopts him forever.

Gercke and Petruzzelli explained the Beagles are very hesitant adjusting to life outside the lab-testing center, but are so loving and gentle. For example, they have never been walked on a leash before, so they don’t completely understand how to do without being extremely stressed. Petruzzelli says squeaky toys scare him, and just being alone causes him to be stressed.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is looking for families to adopt these 43 Beagles, but in order not to overwhelm them, they are showing them by appointment only.

Visit animalcenter.org to make an appointment or find more information.

