Researchers at Salk receive $1.2 million grant to study brain aging and dementia





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A team of neuroscientists and Salk Institute for Biological Studies Professor John Reynolds are set to receive $1.2 million to study aging, specifically neurodegenerative diseases related to age such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The team is to research this over the span of four years as part of the Network Grant from the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation.

Professor John Reynolds, Lead Researcher on the Grant, joined KUSI News to discuss this project.