Researchers discover unprecedented increase in white seabass population

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Decades in the making, the white seabass population off the Southern California coast is bouncing back.

Previous estimates of Southern California’s Ocean Resources Enhancement and Hatchery Program’s contribution to the formerly exhausted white seabass population were severely underestimated, evidence showed.

The project began four years ago.

