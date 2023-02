Resident under fire by city after fixing Windansea beach stairs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local homeowner decided to put a fresh coat of paint on the main staircase at Windansea Beach in La Jolla after filing multiple requests with the city to handle it.

The city is not happy with the resident for completing the handiwork on his own.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Windansea with details.