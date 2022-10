Residents campaign against measure to raise building height limit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are less than five weeks until election day, and people in San Diego have big decisions to make on this year’s ballot.

Measure C will determine whether or not the 30-foot Height Limit will be lifted in the Midway District.

The campaign against raising building height limits began in early October and Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach with the details on protests.