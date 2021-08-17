Residents fight against 600-acre solar farm that could completely change Jacumba Hot Springs





JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS (KUSI) – Plans are being made to turn a 623-acre land in Jacumba Hot Springs into a solar farm.

But some residents are pushing back, saying the historic tourist town of Jacumba isn’t the place to do it.

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel Business Owner, Jeff Osborne, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the project in greater detail.

Osborne described that the immense project would completely change the town’s feel, causing it to cease attracting visitors as tourism is their main source of jobs.

The only thing that can save the town is for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to take a look at the project, listen to the residents, and declare it absurd, Osborne said.

Numerous residents feel the project is far too large.

