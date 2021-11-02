Residents file lawsuit against County Board of Supervisors over free speech violations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is now facing a lawsuit over free speech violations.

A San Diego law firm, Arete Law, has filed a lawsuit against the San Diego County Board of Supervisors over free speech violations on behalf of some residents.

The lawsuit is in reference to the Board of Supervisors voting on Aug. 31 to declare “COVID-19 misinformation” a public health crisis.

RELATED STORIES: Board of Supervisors vote 3-2 to make ‘COVID-19 misinformation’ a public health crisis

Attorney Phil Mauriello and Plaintiff Shaun Frederickson joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the lawsuit.

Attorney Mauriello described that it is their hope that the court will side with them and declare the resolution unconstitutional.

When you are limited a citizen’s right to free speech, you have to be very specific, Mauriello said.