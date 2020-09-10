Residents find ways to support Valley Fire victims despite pandemic





ALPINE (KUSI) – Evacuation centers remain calm as crews work to make progress on the Valley Fire. However, the pandemic has complicated how people can offer aid to their neighbors in need.

“At this point the reason we’re quiet is everyone has been taken care of, and the hotels in the areas have been wonderful,” said Angela Fie with the American Red Cross. “All of these extra restrictions in place are not just San Diego, but they are national because of the pandemic.”

Several people came to El Capitan High School Wednesday in hopes of donating food, blankets, water and snacks.

Danielle Murray took the day off of work just to provide evacuees with resources.

“I just thought they might need some comfort and maybe a prayer and some encouraging words,” Murray said. “I would just want to say to them, that there are people out there who want to help you. My heart just goes out to them, I’ve seen a bunch of different people, and all their stuff is just gone. My heart breaks”

She wasn’t the only East County resident wanting to come together for their community members in need. One group had over 50 pounds of hot pasta and food hoping to donate it to the Red Cross.

“This is what we do, we come out and we help,” said Robyn Forzano. “East County is a close knit community, Alpine, Romana, Lakeside, Santee, we are rooted here. We are community people and we love our town and our city.”

For Kim Mccann who had to flee with four horses, pigs, chickens and even more animals, she couldn’t be more grateful for all the community is doing to step in and help.

“The last 3 days have been just horrible, we can’t see the fire but we get those warnings on our phones, and last night those reverse 911 calls,” Mccann said. “People who have stepped up have been incredible, absolutely incredible.”

She and her parents both lost their homes during the Creek fire, she said this time she wanted to get her animals to safety as quickly as she could and was so grateful for the work the San Diego Humane Society is doing to help.

“The humane society has comforted us and said that they will be here as long as they need to for us, and it’s very reassuring because now I know my babies will be safe,” Mccann said.

If you would like to donate and support those impacted by the Valley Fire we have listed resources below for how to help:

San Diego Regional Disaster Fund: https://www.sdfoundation.org/programs/programs-and-funds/regional-disaster-fund/

Red Cross donations: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

San Diego Humane Society: Ways to Give | San Diego Humane Society

They are also in need of the following donations:

Large plastic water buckets Grass hay Alfalfa Wheel barrows Pitchforks Chicken Feed Pig Feed. Deliver to: Iron Oak Canyon Ranch 12310 Campo Rd, Spring Valley, CA 91978.