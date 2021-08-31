Residents in Ranchita fighting placement of sexually violent predator

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week we told you the community of Borrego Springs will have more time to prevent a sexually violent predator from being placed in their community — after the hearing was postponed for six months.

In the meantime, residents in Ranchita are still fighting to protect their neighborhood as another violent sex offender is up for placement there.

Kid Safe California member Sara Thompson joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the latest on SVP placements in the San Diego County community.