Residents near community parks say leaders are ignoring growing homeless problem





OLD TOWN (KUSI) – Community concern is growing among those who live in, and around the Presidio Park neighborhood over a worsening homeless problem. They said they’ve tried working with local leaders, but their concerns are being dismissed with no effort to find solutions.

Patty Ducey-Brooks, who is mobilizing community efforts to combat the problem, said residents from multiple neighborhoods are joining forces.

“Fires, break-ins, all of these people behind me have experienced some capacity of that in the last year, and it’s getting worse daily,” she said. “We know this isn’t a housing issue, this is people who have chosen to live in the parks and backyards, and unfortunately they are putting their lives at risk and the community at risk.”

A number of residents cited multiple fires in the area as the fuel they needed to try and find ways to make the area safer.

SDFD crews are working a brush fire in Presidio Park which is threatening the Mission. Very thick vegetation and about a half acre. Plz use caution in the area. #presidiofire pic.twitter.com/tOyJ4ZJF1D — SDFD (@SDFD) April 25, 2022

On April 24, the San Diego Fire Department reported that a nearby blaze was threatening the historic Presidio Mission.

“It’s one of the most historic, iconic places in San Diego, and it almost burned last week,” said concerned resident Dr. Frank Pavel. “It came up right up to the wall. It was a daytime fire. thank goodness the helicopter could get in.”

The official cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but multiple residents shared videos and security camera footage of break-ins and other issues investigated by police. They said the incidents were found to be connected to unsheltered people living in the area. Nadine Corrigan, who has lived in the area for three decades, said she has never seen the problem this bad.

“Part of the frustration is not getting response from local leaders, in order to move forward and problem-solve, we have to hear back, and we have to work together and collaborate,” Corrigan said. “We’re voters, we pay property taxes, and we’re interested in making certain Mission Hills, Bankers Hill, all areas around Balboa Park are safe for families.”

The concerned group met via Zoom with Councilmember Stephen Whitburn Saturday. Whitburn oversees District Three which encompasses Presidio, Balboa, and Pioneer Park. Ducey-Brooks said they walked away from that meeting disappointed.

“That’s the sad part, he basically said there was no solution, that’s why I came back from that meeting and said, ‘We have to work on our own solution, and if we have to go all the way to Sacramento to do that, we’ll do that,’” Ducey-Brooks said.

The group is focused on finding a compassionate, treatment-based plan to help those who are suffering from mental health issues.

“Treatment, these people need treatment. We want to help them get the treatment so they can have a quality of life, and don’t danger parks and homes as well as themselves,” Ducey-Brooks said.

She is hopeful that a bill being written in-part by San Diego County Sen. Brian Jones will divert funds to address mental health services. The bill would devote $10 million to programs organizers feel are desperately needed to try and solve the problem.

“The good thing, there are people in Sacramento who want to help, our neighbors want to help,” Ducey-Brooks said. “So, we can do this, but we need to get our local officials to join this bandwagon and join us on this cause,” she added.

KUSI reached out to Stephen Whitburn’s office for comment on the story, but as of Tuesday night we have not heard back.

