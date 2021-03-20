Responses to rise in anti-APPI hate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the pandemic first began in the U.S., Asian Americans have reported approximately 3,800 instances of hate, which leads experts to believe the reported cases only represent a fraction of all cases.

Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy organization, recorded the instances across the nation.

Last week, eight people, six of them Asian women, were killed in three shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia.

Many Asian Americans are feeling the violent crime was an act of AAPI hate, or hate towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Kent Lee, Co-Chair of the SD Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, joined KUSI to discuss the reverberations of this violent crime in Asian American communities.

Members of the public may report a potential hate crime by calling 800-CALL-FBI or via the website www.tips.fbi.gov or report it to Stop AAPI Hate.