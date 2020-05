Restaurant Cowboy Star excited to reopen dine in service

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The co-owner of the restaurant Cowboy Star joined Good Morning San Diego to thank the County for their job in helping restaurants reopen.

Angie Weber discussed the saftey measures Cowboy Star has taken, such as temperature checks for staff, 6ft distancing and barriers and increased sanitation measures.

The restaurant community worked closely with the County Health Dept. to create a safe and responsible reopening plan.