Restaurant owner previews We Mean Business Rally for small businesses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A coalition of small businesses, employees, and those who rely on them are demanding change in San Diego and Sacramento when it comes to reopening businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

We Mean Business San Diego member and restaurant owner, Angie Weber, said on Good Morning San Diego that there will be another rally at the County Building will be Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

The group said, “California’s lack of vision for a plan to reopen the state is causing irreversible damage in our local communities.”

California has shared its blueprint for reducing COVID-19 in the state giving Counties different tiers and regulations based on those tiers. In San Diego County some non-essential indoor business operations are closed.