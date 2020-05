Restaurant owners across San Diego County eager to reopen under California state guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Both businesses and customers are eager to be able to dine in a restaurant again.

Most restaurants across San Diego County are struggling to make a profit having to rely solely on delivery and take-out orders.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez spoke with some restaurant owners in El Cajon to discuss what safety precautions they are willing to implement to move forward with reopening.

“Salt-n-Pepa’s here”… but not for long at restaurants.

CA Gov. @GavinNewsom expected to announce guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants. @gavinnewsom pic.twitter.com/A8sYI1JyG0 — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) May 12, 2020