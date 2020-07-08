Restaurant owners ask for help from city officials to incorporate more outdoor dining space

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayor’s new executive order announced Tuesday promises relief for restaurants across San Diego by opening parking lots and sidewalks for outdoor service.

However, some restaurant owners say it stops just short of giving them a solution that would help immediately.

The owner of the Original 40 Brewing Company in North Park said he want the city to allow the use of the area in front of his business, that’s now designated as a parking lane.

Steve Billings said he has two parking spaces that he would like to use for additional seating, which would double his restaurant’s current outdoor capacity.

“Every day that goes by that we cannot have customers, there’s going to be more and more restaurants and bars that go out of business and never come back,” Billings said.

Angela Landsberg, the Executive Director of the Business Association, North Park Main Street, said the businesses in city neighborhoods should be allowed to use public areas, like the parking lanes.

“We need to open up available spaces in the street to allow businesses to expand their footprint so they can have the capacity they need to succeed,” Landsberg said.

Although the Mayor endorsed the parking lane concept two and a half weeks ago, business leaders said they were frustrated when they learned a city council vote on the proposal was not on the agenda until the end of July.

However, the Mayor on Tuesday appeared to have pushed up the time for that vote, which is now scheduled for next Tuesday, July 14.