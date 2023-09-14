Restaurant owners file lawsuit against City of San Diego over illegal street vendors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chaos resulting from illegal street vendors in the streets of San Diego has prompted a group of restaurant owners to take legal action against the city.

The restaurant owners say the city is not enforcing its own laws, and the illegal street vendors are putting them out of business.

The vendors are a very organized group of people, many of which travel from out of town. Furthermore, some vendors are not abiding by health and/or safety standards for the food they are selling.

About a month ago, Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement promising to begin enforcing the ban on street vending, but has failed to do so. Gloria’s statement said, “we will not allow the brazen disregard of our city sidewalk ordinance. As part of today’s meeting, I shared our action plan for increased enforcement and regulations which now include immediate impoundment of any illegal food vendors equipment.”

But, there haven’t been any impounds or enforcement.

Owner of Cafe on 5th, Fredy Palma, said that the invasion of illegal food vendors are directly related to the drastic decrease in sales his business is seeing.

KUSI’s Dan Plante shared the details of the lawsuit, and why the restaurant owners chose to take legal action.