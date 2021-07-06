Restaurant owners frustrated over delay of expanding the promenade at the Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A few businesses in the Gaslamp area are getting blocked off because of the current MTS route and is negatively impacting several businesses on 5th Avenue.

Executive Director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, Michael Trimble, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what is happening to a few businesses in the Gaslamp area.

“Literally one block away on a Friday or Saturday, it’s full of people and all the businesses have full capacity, but at Nicolosi’s on 5th and his neighboring businesses, there is nobody there,” according to Trimble.

Trimble says it’s easy to fix this problem by expanding the road, but nothing has happened.