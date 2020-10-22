Restaurant owners plan to stay open if Newsom moves San Diego County to Purple Tier





PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Many San Diego businesses, including restaurants, have had enough of Governor Newsom’s control over how they operate.

In fact, members of the local group “We Mean Business” banned together saying they will keep their businesses open no matter what the Governor says.

This week, San Diego County narrowly avoided being forced back into the Purple Tier, but it may still happen next week.

Many local business owners have told KUSI News that if they are forced to close again, they may never reopen.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was at Bub’s Bar & Grill in Pacific Beach where he spoke to one of the leaders of the “We Mean Business” group, and owner of the restaurant, Todd Brown.

Brown told Plante that him and many other restaurant owner in the county won’t forget which politicians are advocating for shutdowns. Explaining, “the bottom line is, the decisions they’re making, these are going to be consequences we live with for years, some people for a lifetime. I know personally, I’ll never forget it.”

