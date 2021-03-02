Restaurant owners preparing for Newsom to lift ban on indoor dining





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The pressure is high for Governor Gavin Newsom to lift the ban on indoor dining as the Recall Newsom campaign reaches 1.8 million signatures.

Organizers, and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, believe the petition will receive enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Attorney Michael Curran is now representing over 700 San Diego businesses that have already reopened in defiance of Newsom’s COVID regulations, as part of a constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest.

Currently, California is the last state in the country to continue ban on indoor dining.

Some of these business owners standing up to the Governor’s overreach spoke with KUSI’s Dan Plante, along with Curran, about Gavin Newsom potentially changing his guidance on gatherings, sporting events, theme parks, and dining during Tuesday’s press conference.

