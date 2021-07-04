Restaurant owners still frustrated over Gaslamp promenade expansion delay

GASLAMP (KUSI) – The continued delay in the Gaslamp Quarter’s promenade expansion is heightening the frustration of business owners who are having their businesses suffer as a result.

Rob Burner, Owner of Nicolosi’s on 5th, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the source of business owners’ frustrations regarding this issue.

Fifth Avenue from down the Convention Center all the way up to F Street is closed off with a special permit, Wednesday through Sunday, and as a result is vibrant and packed with visitors, Burner summed up.

Businesses from F on Fifth up to Broadway going north, are not closed off and are like ghost towns, Burner added.

This is every night, and it’s really hard to run a business this way, Burner said.

Burner offered a simple solution to the issue: have buses turn north on Seventh Avenue and go all the way to Broadway instead of coming down F and then over to Fifth.