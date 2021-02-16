Restauranteurs open food hub in Barrio Logan to survive pandemic dining restrictions

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – Amid the pandemic, California restaurant owners have been forced to get creative for nearly a year, or risk losing their business altogether.

San Diego County has implemented some of the toughest restrictions on businesses in the name of public safety, and local restaurant owners have been hit the hardest. The constantly changing rules were tough enough, but as of the writing of this article, indoor dining is still banned throughout the county and most of the state.

Many other states have resumed indoor dining with no issues, but California continues to lag behind the rest of the country in the reopening process. KUSI News recently asked Supervisor Fletcher why we are so far behind other states, and told us to, “ask them.”

As the ban on indoor dining remains in place, restauranteurs across San Diego County continue have been forced to find creative ways to stay open for business.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went to Barrio Logan to see how the Barrio Food Hub is giving struggling restaurants a way to re-coop what they have lost over the last 10 months. The Barrio Food Hub gives restaurants owners a simple way to expand their services to different parts of San Diego, thanks to the convenience of the popular delivery apps.

The Barrio Logan Food Hub is home to 25 different “cloud kitchens.”

The Omellete Factory from Santee, is just one of the 25 restaurants that is cooking up meals for delivery in the Barrio Food Hub.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke to the owner of Santee’s Omelette Factory, Peter Giforos, who explained how thankful he was to be able to serve customers in new regions of San Diego County as part of the Barrio Food Hub.

Giforos explained, “when this whole COVID situation unfortunately came on, the different platforms of delivery gave us the opportunity to be able to just, stay alive. Just to keep moving and still showcase us. And that, like I said previously, gave us the opportunity to get in here and do the same thing with a lot of other people that are in here.” Adding, “it’s just an inexpensive way, you don’t have to worry about a brick & mortar store, but we can still showcase who we are.”

