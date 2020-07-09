Restaurants across the county finding new ways to expand outdoor dining

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Restaurants across the county are finding new ways to expand their outdoor dining. Now that indoor dining is out, Casa Guadalajara in Old Town is getting creative, attempting to turn a drab asphalt parking area into a fun and festive patio dining space.

On Wednesday, we watched the transformation unfold, as restaurant staff began building shaded dining areas,.draping the tops with canvas which will be finished off with colorful serapes to comply with safety guidelines, tables are spaced a safe six feet apart.

General Manager Filiberto Horta says when other counties in southern California were put on a watch list, he knew it was time to start planning.

Horta said his aim is to create a space for 15 tables or about 60 more seats.

By building an additional outdoor dining area, Horta said this will allow him to keep his staff employed and make enough sales to keep the restaurant’s doors open.

Casa Guadalara now has a popular back patio which seats as many as 125 people, however with social distancing requirements, the restaurant can serve only 75.

With indoor and outdoor tables, Casa Guadalara had a pre-COVID-19 capacity of 350 people. Under the current restrictions, that number today is less than a quarter of that.

The work of turning the parking lot into a second outdoor dining space will continue for a second day, with the goal of opening to customers on Friday.