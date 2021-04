Restaurants can now have a capacity of 50% for indoor dining, or 200 people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since San Diego County entered the orange tier one week ago, restaurants have been able to open indoors for 50% capacity.

Since early December 2020, Curran & Curran Law has been a proponent for helping over 800 local restaurants keep their businesses open.

Michael D. Curran, Esq./ATP from Curran & Curran Law, joined KUSI’s Logan Brynes on Good Evening San Diego for an update on restaurants in the county.