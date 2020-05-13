Restaurants get ready to open for dine-in services with guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re one of those people who likes his space, it looks the future of dining out will have plenty of it.

“We’re going to have about half the number of tables as before. But we’re also going to keep a special line for ‘orders to go’ even after we open for sit down dining,” Kyle Jaworski, manager of Raglan Public House in Ocean Beach, said.

Like a lot of restaurants that have managed to keep the doors open, it’s all about “orders to go.” At a place like Raglan the locals have been kind and generous. Enough of the faithful have kept the place open and people working.

“That’s the whole thing. It’s been the faithful customers who said we don’t want you to go away,” Jaworski said.

Across the street at the ever popular O.B. Noodle House, a similar story of faithful customers keeping the place alive. And as they begin to open the doors and line up the tables again, it will no longer be standing room only and lines out the door.

“We’re probably going to use a “reservation only” system for while. And maybe limit the amount of time for each table. It’s not going to be easy I’ll tell you that. But because of health regulations, we can’t have people standing around and waiting in line,” Jake Michetti, manager of the O.B. Noodle House “1502,” said.

So far, two Counties in California have gotten the green light to start opening restaurants, because the number of cases is so low.

Right now, 27 Counties are under consideration for the same. When it happens, it’s the County Health Department that sets the local standards. The sooner all that happens, the sooner these places will see signs of life again.