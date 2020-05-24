Restaurants in Pacific Beach prepare for a busy Memorial Day Weekend under new guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Phase two reopening plans are moving forward fast, and officials warn that it’s imperative for the public to follow rules this Memorial Day weekend.

It comes as popular Pacific Beach bars and restaurants prepare to host more people than they have in months.

“ This is our second day of reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns and I have to say I am cautiously optimistic, ” said Nick Zanoni the owner of Thrusters Lounge. “ The new regulations have made our place look like an episode of Dexter in there, a murder scene a little bit, but we are taking the science seriously. ”



Zanoni said implementing things like plastic partisans, rearranging the tables, frequent sanitation and a number of other steps are being taken to keep customers and staff safe.

Billy Ramirez of PB Shore Club said not only were they excited to welcome back guests, but employees were excited to get back to work as well.

Ramirez said he hopes all who return to their establishment do so safely.

“That being said, if you don’t feel comfortable coming out just yet, that’s okay too, we understand,” said Ramirez. “I just want people to know that places in Pacific Beach are doing everything to keep customers safe.”