Restaurants prepare for reopening in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last two months, the streets of Little Italy had never been so quiet, but at last, there are signs of life. That’s because restaurants in the area are emerging from a kind of hibernation and getting ready to welcome customers back to their dining room. Now that the state has lifted the prohibition on dine-in services, restaurants are calling their employees back and getting ready to reopen.

For restaurant owners like Dario Gallo, who runs the restaurant Civico 1845, preparations began last week. He won’t be able to open up overnight.

He said he needs more time to re-stock supplies such as food and alcohol.

Under the new health and safety guidelines, tables will have to be at least six feet apart. Face coverings will be required, before someone sits down to eat. Everyone, including staff members will have their temperatures checked.

While many employees in the restaurant industry may be making as much or more on unemployment, Gallo said his staff wants to get back to work.

“Actually, I’m really surprised. I have a lot of people who say ‘yes, just tell me when we’re starting. I don’t want to be home anymore,'” Gallo said.

Since the requirement for social distancing mandates more space between tables, restaurants will lose seating.

To make up for that loss, the Little Italy association has proposed a plan for more outdoor dining every Saturday night, placing tables on the sidewalks and into part of India Street.

The plan still needs approval from the City of San Diego, the San Diego Police Department, and the State Bureau of Alcohol and Beverage Control. Marco Limandri, the CEO of the Little Italy Association said he hopes he can start the outdoor dining program by the middle of June.