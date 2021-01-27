Restaurants scramble to reopen after Newsom’s sudden lifting of stay-at-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has come under fire from some business groups and political opponents for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of economic restrictions, insisted Monday the lifting of regional stay-at-home orders was based on scientific projections of future hospital demand — not politics.

The stay-at-home order for the 11-county Southern California region was imposed Dec. 6 when the regional intensive-care unit capacity dropped below 15%. The state announced Monday morning the order in Southern California and all other regions of the state was being lifted, based on a four-week projection of future ICU demand.

Critics were quick to lash out at Newsom over the announcement.

Restaurants owners across San Diego are excited for the ability to resume outdoor dining, but are confused at Newsom’s sudden change of heart.

The lifting of the stay-at-home order has caused chaos in the industry, with restaurants scrambling to get ready to once again serve customers.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Jeff Kacha, the owner of Rudford’s Restaurant in North Park about moving into the Purple Tier on Good Evening San Diego.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with the owner of Sunny Side Cafe on Good Morning San Diego:

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was in Kensington with Ken Irvin, who is another restaurant owner:

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner of The Dot Cocktail Lounge in Barrio Logan: