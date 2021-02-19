Restaurateurs in Carlsbad band together and declare themselves open for business





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Some restaurant owners in Carlsbad are not waiting for permission from California officials to reopen indoor dining.

Attorney Michael Curran represents the restaurants that are defying the County and State by returning to indoor dining under the banner of a “Constitutional peaceful protest.”

The businesses said they’re never going back despite COVID-19 regulations.

