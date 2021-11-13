Resurrecting Lives Foundation to host a traumatic brain injury awareness event on USS Midway Museum

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Resurrecting Lives Foundation will host a traumatic brain injury awareness event on Nov. 14 on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum.

The event also aims to fundraise and includes a presentation of the first annual Think Different Awards and a private screening of the short film, “Brainstorms.”

RLF seeks to help veterans heal by bringing awareness, education, and research to the issue of traumatic brain injury.

Chad Jenkins, Emcee from RLF, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.