Retail at One Paseo is rebounding amid pandemic

Brick and mortar retail is also looking to bounce back with the recent lifting of stay-at-home orders here in San Diego. One Paseo, Del Mar’s mixed use development, is getting creative with their space. They have created more outdoor seating areas and will be bringing music back to the Al Fresco area as well.

One Paseo also has new businesses opening, like lifestyle brand Serena & Lily. Many of their current businesses, like Dry Bar, are back reopen. They also have many pop up shops as well as art instillations.