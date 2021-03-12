Retired Border Patrol Agent says the immigration crisis is only getting worse

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, President Biden refused to answer reporter’s questions when they asked whether or not there was a crisis at our Southern border.

The questions were asked multiple times while Biden visited a Washington D.C. hardware store to promote PPP loans.

Since San Diego is a border city, KUSI News followed up on this question with Retired US Border Patrol Agent Chris Harris.

Harris has been in contact with his former colleagues, and recently visited the border to see the situation first hand.

Harris explained, “what’s happened in this last month or so, since this current administration took office, is they just unilaterally undone everything President Trump did.” Adding, “you don’t have to be a big Trump supporter to look at some of the things he had done and say that was done well, but that was done well.”

Chris Harris discussed the situation at the border in more detail with KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego.

President Biden visited a Washington D.C. hardware store to promote PPP loans, but once again refused to interact and answer questions from the press. He ignored repeated questions about a potential crisis at the border. Biden has not yet held a solo press conference as POTUS. pic.twitter.com/INusJnuncD — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 9, 2021